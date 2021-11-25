The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults age 18 and over. Prior to this authorization, eligibility had been limited to individuals age 65 and older and those who lived or worked in high-risk environments.
Those who received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already eligible for a booster two months after their initial dose.
One month into flu season, IDPH urges Iowans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible. Flu activity in the state is still low, but cases have increased in the last week. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from these viruses. By getting vaccinated for both influenza and COVID-19, we can prevent avoidable hospitalizations and help preserve health care resources for other needs, including illnesses, injuries and emergencies. Iowans with questions about vaccines for themselves or loved ones consult with their health care provider.
Getting vaccinated now will provide more protection in advance of winter holiday gatherings.
COVID-19
by the numbers
As of Nov. 22, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose 2.3% to 12.2%. The seven-day stats increased from 10.9% to 11.9%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 79 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of 15 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,140.
One positive case is active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Nov. 22, a decrease of two from the previous week. One case was reported among the inmates.
As of Nov. 22, cases were reported at two school buildings in the Anamosa school district. One case was reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary and two among the staff. One student was reported at the middle school and one among the staff. No cases were reported at the high school.
As a county, 54.4% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .1% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Nov. 22, the 14-day average sat at 10.3%, an increase of 1.4%, and the seven-day average was at 11.4%, a decrease of 2.6%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 321, an increase of four over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 91.5% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.