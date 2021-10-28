The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends for individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
• people 65 years and older;
• people 18 years and older who reside in long-term care;
• people aged 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions; and
• people aged 18 years and older who work or live in high-risk.
Effective immediately, CDC also recommends people aged less than 18 years who received a single dose Janssen primary series (1 dose) should receive a COVID-19 booster dose at least 2 months after completing the primary series.
Authorization of mixing booster dose
FDA amended the expanded use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines to allow for the use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or “mix and match”) booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Heterologous dosing may be considered for the booster dose only.
Intervals should follow the interval recommended by the primary series. People who received a single dose Janssen primary series can receive a mRNA COVID-19 booster dose at least two months after completing primary series.
Example one: Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine recipients 18 years of age and older may receive a single booster dose of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at least two months after receiving the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine primary vaccination.
Example two: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients falling into one of the authorized categories for boosters may receive a booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine at least six months after completing the primary vaccination.
For confirmation of individual eligibility and, to locate and schedule vaccine appointments, people can call their medical provider, pharmacy or 2-1-1. https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/.
By the numbers
As of Oct. 25, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped from from 15% to 13.6%. The seven-day stats decreased from 13.6% to 13%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 55 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 22 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,879.
Six positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Oct. 25, an increase of four from the previous week.
As of Oct. 25, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district. There was one positive case among students at Anamosa Middle School, down two from the previous week, two at Anamosa High School, an increase of one from the previous week, and four at Strawberry Hill Elementary, no change from the previous week.
Four cases were reported among staff, three at the elementary and one at the middle school.
As a county, 53.6% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .2% over last week. Statewide, that number is 55%, with Johnson County leading the state at 64.5%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.3 million.
In Linn County as of Oct. 25, the 14-day average sat at 8.8%, a decrease of .5% from the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 9.2%, an increase of .8%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 296, an increase of 11 over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 90% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.