Steven Bradley edged out Lee Hein in a faceoff of incumbents in the newly created Iowa House District 66, while incumbent Jon Zirkelbach won his contested Republican primary for the Jones County Board of Supervisors, according to initial, unofficial results from the June 7 primary election.
Bradley (R-Cascade) held off Hein (R-Monticello), as both incumbents were slotted into the new Iowa House District 66 incorporating Jones County and a portion of Jackson County. In Jones County, Hein took the county by 54 votes (51.4%). However, Bradley won the district’s portion of Jackson County by 368 votes, taking in 69% of the vote there. As a whole, Bradley took 55.36% of the vote with a winning margin of 314 votes.
No candidate was on the ballot for the Democratic nomination.
Zirkelbach held of the challenge of John Carlson for the Republican nomination for the Jones County Board of Supervisors in District 3 with 61.4% of the vote. No candidate was on the ballot for the Democratic nomination.
In the statewide contested primaries, Jones County voters supported retired admiral Mike Franken over former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer by a 59.7-36.4% margin for the Democratic nomination for senate. Glenn Hurst was a distant third with just 3.9%. Statewide, Franken received nearly 55.16% of the vote compared to Finkenauer’s nearly 40% to win the nomination. Incumbent Chuck Grassley more than tripled the number of votes garnered by his challenger, Jim Carlin. He earned 76.9% percent of the vote in Jones County. His statewide percentage was more than 73%.
In the race to win the Democratic nomination for secretary of state, Jones County voters selected Joel Miller over Eric Van Lanker with 82.5% of the vote. Statewide, Miller received 71.57% of the vote. Miller will face incumbent Paul Pate in the general election.
Republican Todd Halbur took 53.6% of the vote in Jones County over Mary Ann Hanusa. Statewide, Halbur received 51% of the vote, compared to 48.66% for Hanusa. Halbur will face Democratic incumbent Rob Sand in November.
The following are the results of the uncontested races.
• Incumbent Ned Rohwedder (R) will face a challenge from Bob Gertsen for his District 4 seat on the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
• Incumbent Carrie Koelker (R-Dyersville) will face a challenge from Matt Robinson for District 33 in the Iowa Senate.
• Gov. Kim Reynolds will face a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear.
• Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (R) will face a challenge from Democrat John Norwood.
• Incumbent Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D) will face a challenge from Republican Brenna Bird.
• Incumbent Treasurer of State Michael Fitzgerald (D) will be challenged by Republican Roby Smith.
• Federally, incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) will be competing to be Jones County’s representative for the first time in Iowa’s new House of Representatives District 1. She will be challenged by Democratic candidate Christina Bohannan.
All told, 2,662 votes were cast in the primary in Jones County for a turnout of 19.1%. Nearly 23% of all votes cast were cast either early or by absentee ballot.
All of the results are unofficial until the official canvassing of results takes place.