Residents will notice “bridge closed” signs going up on a popular walking bridge following discussion from both the county and the City of Anamosa.
Following his presentation to the Anamosa City Council on Oct. 12, Tom Durgin went before the Jones County Board of Supervisors Oct. 19 to discuss the condition of the Dillon Military Bridge.
As with his previous presentation, Durgin highlighted particular structural concerns with the bridge, noting that they were able to stick a tape measurer anywhere between 8” and 6’ into the stone. Durgin was worried about might happen if the structural issues weren’t fixed and the popular walking bridge remained open.
“They typically don’t give you warning, they collapse,” Durgin said.
Anamosa City Administrator Beth Brincks attended the meeting as well saying the council wanted to get the ball rolling on having an engineer look at the bridge.
Jones County Engineer Derek Snead’s assessment of the situation was blunt.
“I would recommend that if somebody’s inspecting it and there’s any chance whatsoever where we’re getting close to winter, I would close it. Right now. Put signs up today,” he said, noting action did not need to be taken for a bridge to be closed. “If there’s an element that we don’t feel comfortable with, we don’t ask the supervisors for permission to close a bridge. We don’t need a special meeting; we don’t need a special session. This is a structure that has people walking over it.”
The Anamosa City Council voted unanimously to close the bridge at their Oct. 25 meeting.
As far as what to do moving forward, Origin Designs will do an assessment on the bridge. They did the most recent assessment of the bridge more than a decade ago.
The county being 50/50 with the city on the bridge was an interesting wrinkle, according to Snead, since there is no county jurisdiction adjacent to the bridge, with city property on one side and a state park on the other. Despite them getting out of the original agreement, the supervisors said they would want the Department of Natural Resources involved in discussion surrounding the bridge. Brincks said Oct. 25 that the DNR was informed of the intention to close the bridge.
A possible joint meeting was discussed as a possibility for the county and city to discuss a path forward after the assessment was complete.