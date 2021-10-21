A popular bridge for photos and walkers is garnering concern from a local resident given its current state.
Tom Durgin spoke with the Anamosa City Council Oct. 11 to showcase some of the issues he’s seen with the Dillon Military Bridge.
“Thirty-two years I’ve been a search and recovery diver…I’ve dove a lot of dams and bridges. This is by far the worst bridge I’ve ever been on,” he said. “That structure needs some serious attention.”
Durgin showed a four-minute video illustrating some of the troubling points of the bridge. The photos detailed gaps that have developed between the stones at the base of the bridge, roots growing in portions of the stones, the shifting of some of the stones and areas of washout. Durgin said he fears an ice dam might take out a portion of the bridge.
“Something really needs to be done with this because it would be a crying shame to lose this bridge. That is one of Anamosa’s structures where you come in and you see it, and it’s awesome,” Durgin said. “We can’t lose this.”
John Dirks and Durgin would like to install a cradle to hold the west side together, targeting to hold a large stone in place. Durgin believed the last time updates were made to the walkway was back in 1976. The bridge was built in 1887. Dirks said it is not a part of the National Historic Registry because of the dangers to the bridge it would have posed to put it back to its historically accurate condition, including the removal of the fence around the bridge.
Durgin said while he had experience with bridges, he is not an engineer or bridge inspector and wanted to see someone officially come and inspect the bridge. While council members agreed that something needed to be done about the bridge, control over the bridge is a 50/50 split between the City of Anamosa and the Jones County Board of Supervisors. A motion was made and approved to contact the county about hiring an engineering firm to start the process to officially investigate the state of the bridge.
Durgin was set to present to the Jones County Board of Supervisors Oct. 19.