Anamosa
After hearing an update on the Dillion Military Bridge on March 14, members of the Anamosa City Council expressed their desire to move forward on determining the extent of the repairs needed.
The Anamosa City Council voted unanimously to close the bridge at their Oct. 25 meeting after a presentation was made by Tom Durgin, and the matter was also brought before the supervisors.
“Once those walls start moving, there’s no way to tell how stable it is,” Nate Miller with Origin Design said of why the bridge should remain closed. “The primary concern is that southwest corner right now.”
Miller presented a proposal with cost estimates to the council. The proposal lays out three services the assessment pf the bridge would cover. The company did the most recent assessment of the bridge more than a decade ago.
Bridge inspection and documentation would include inspecting the “truss superstructure, deck and bearings,” which will require “selective removal” of some of the timber decks. There will also be an underwater inspection of the bridge abutments, utilizing a commercial dive team. There could be savings on the latter point if Durgin, who does dives with emergency services, provided the service. Following the inspection, a report would be generated detailing the findings.
The second aspect of the assessment would be to establish the capacity of the bridge with a load rating. The capacity would be determined by, “performing structural calculations on specific controlling members of the bridge.” The assessment said while a more extensive rating process could be done, it was believed that was not necessary, “based on the condition and desired level of pedestrian service.”
Finally, the assessment lays out the details of a preliminary restoration report. The report would identify restorations needed to stabilize the bridge and prolong it, coordinate with the State Historic Preservation Office for requirements and constraints on restorations with historic preservation and prepare an opinion of probable costs for each restoration items.
Following the completion, a report would be presented to the city council at a future meeting.
An agreement between the city and the county gives the city the lead and the county half the maintenance cost. That is estimated at $12,500 each, less any diving savings. Therefore, council members wanted to ensure the county was on board before proceeding.
The proposal from Origin Design for the Dillion Military Bridge was approved by the council, contingent upon Jones County’s decision to fund a portion of the project. The matter was discussed at the March 22 board of supervisors’ meeting. The supervisors approved splitting the cost.