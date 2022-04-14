Tom Durgin approached the Anamosa City Council April 11 with a startling realization about the condition of the closed Dillion Military Bridge a couple of weeks back.
“In approximately three years, the one stone moved five inches. Since I presented this to you, the stone has moved two and a half inches,” he said, referencing his presentation from October of last year.
From what he could see, Durgin said that a shrub that had grown in appeared to be the only thing holding the stone up. He also took note of the divots that had developed on that same side that had grown quite a bit over the winter.
Nate Miller, with Origin Design who was contracted for survey work on the bridge, upon hearing Durgin’s descriptions said, “once those walls start moving, it does pose an issue” and that the divots described were “indicative of the movement” of the stones. Miller said the company would expedite their inspection process and they hoped to have inspectors out to look at the bridge in the next two to three weeks.
The council also discussed a more thorough barrier, with Durgin saying fencing should be moved back on one side did, as people could walking around one end of the fencing. Miller felt that step should be taken immediately.
“There is sufficient evidence right now that it could potentially be considered a public safety hazard. In which case, I think an immediate action of doing just a temporary fence around that area would be warranted,” he said.
That wasn’t the only item on the agenda concerning the bridge. The council members also approved agreeing to a joint meeting with the Jones County Board of Supervisors to discuss the 28E agreement. The hope was for the county officials to send a few dates for the council to choose from so a date could be set at the next council meeting April 25.
The item prior, amending the agreement between the county and city from needing renewal every five-years to make the renewal period two-years, was tabled.