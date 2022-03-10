Jones Regional Medical Center CEO Eric Briesemeister has been named chairman of the Iowa Donor Network.
The network is the sole organ procurement and tissue recovery agent for the state and works to promote organ donation. According to their website, their goals include: providing information to Iowans about becoming registered donors, managing the Iowa Donor Registry, supporting and honoring donor families, ensuring the safety of donated organs and tissues, providing clinical support and educating their professional partners on the donation process.
“I think everybody, if they can and if they feel compelled to do so, should donate organs and give that gift of life,” Briesemeister said. “The one thing we don’t have more of is time, and what organ donation does is give time.”
The board is made up of a variety of members throughout the state, from medical professionals to organ donors and organ recipients. Briesemeister has been a member of the board for nearly a decade and got involved after a friend lost a son and daughter in a car accident, and they became donors.
“Getting involved in the board was my way of honoring their lives,” he said. “It’s the least I can do.”
As chair, Briesemeister will now take a more public role in the organization, run the networks meetings and attend more meetings, one of which he was set to leave for March 2 to meet with representatives from the University of Illinois.
“This is just a higher level of involvement,” he said.
As he takes over the role of chair, Briesemeister will be looking to the chairs he’s worked with as a model.
“I’ve had good ones since I’ve been here,” he said. “The model that they’ve set for me, whether it be Ted Townsend, or Jay Willems, or Charlie Becker…they’ve just really done a great job of being involved in the organization and being visible.
“Just trying to do the best I can in emulating those three.”
There are no special initiatives the board is currently working on. Briesemeister’s focus as the chair of the organization is to make sure the board is making solid decisions for the future and to help partners with implementing new regulations that have come down from donor networks.