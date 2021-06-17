Wyoming
For the past five days, Deb Brown of SaveYour.Town was in Jones County and Mechanicsville talking with members of the public, municipal employees and elected officials to get a sense of what people in the area wanted to see more of.
Community members got together in the Calkins Barn to hear the results of her five-day stay as part of an embedded community experience and gave examples of what other communities have done. Brown said the nearly 200 responses she got from her stay here was the most she’s ever gotten and thanked the community for their participation.
Regardless of where she was, she found many similar responses as far as what people were looking for. The most popular response concerned businesses. The public wanted to attract more businesses and increase the variety of them in the area, including restaurants. Brown talked about ideas like an incubator program that could be used to lure new businesses into available spaces by offering free rent for a short period and community organization helped new owners come up with business plans and helped them learn how to market their business.
Manufacturers were also a want, and Brown said manufacturing can come in all shapes and sizes. Everywhere has small-scale manufacturers that are maybe doing things like crafts or refurbishing furniture.
“The people who are at home already doing things. We like to call them your artisan makers,” Brown said. “It’s perfect for rural Iowa because people are already doing this.”
For those small-scale manufacturers, it was important to not only test products online, but in the community as well, whether through a farmer’s market or other means.
The second most popular response was community, which included attracting new families, improving a community image and fostering a sense of community throughout towns. That could include things like public art programs, periodic get togethers to meet new community members and have them get to know the community or things like outdoor movies.
Having recreational opportunities for people was also high on the list, particularly activities for kids to enjoy. Other items included municipal matters, like daycare and infrastructure, and housing.