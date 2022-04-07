Holding an extra meeting on the first Monday of April, the Anamosa school board passed their budget for the upcoming school year April 4.
In the certified budget that was passed, the total levy rate is set at $15.25316, a decrease of .81973. The total levy rate also includes a debt service prepayment levy of $805,000 as discussed at the March 14th meeting. This brings the debt service levy rate up to $4.04382.
In going over the numbers, business manager Linda Von Behren said the district was estimated to have expenses $361,827 more than the district took in. With the state supplemental aid approved at 2.5%. However, that actual number for Anamosa was lower as the district lost 18 students year over year. That made the district’s actual new money approximately $113,000. With open enrollment factored in, the district’s net new money was around $102,000.
Other cost increases included estimated cost of staff negotiations at $331,000, shared positions will cost the district $53,000 more with salary increase sand the legislature passing legislation reducing the amount of weighted students shared positions get. The district is also estimating decreases in revenue of $57,000 with the loss of commercial tax replacement funding from the state.
As part of the meeting, the board approved a couple other financial matters as well.
The board members voted to approve the contract with the teacher’s association with a total package increase of 3.39%, including a one-time payment of $560 to get necessary spending authority off the books as required by new legislation. The board also officially approved the contract for new superintendent Darren Hanna, who will start in July.
The board members approved a budget amendment. The amendment allows for the district to have funds needed for the teacher retention payments, increased volumes in nutritional services and covering the cost of the ongoing HVAC project.
The board members also voted to give other staff not covered in the governor’s retention payment a retention payment if they were hired by the district by Oct. 1 and were still employed with the district by the end of the year. The payment varied depending on how part-time the staff were.