Anamosa
When Peter Bungum’s wife, Ruth Ann, passed away from cancer early in 2020, Bungum was in a bout of depression.
“I was really hurting after she died,” he said. “I was very depressed.”
The couple had been high school sweethearts since they met at 15 in Minnesota and were married for nearly 60 years.
He took a trip to Minnesota to visit family and friends and just began writing on Facebook about his trip and what he was doing. The comments on Facebook encouraged Bungum to keep going and keep posting for the rest of his trip.
After taking a couple weeks off from the posting, he thought writing about his marriage might help him improve his mood.
“It was mainly a therapy thing for me, writing about all the good times,” Bungum said.
Book writing is not new for Bungum. When he retired as a teacher in 1999, one of his goals was to write. He started by writing an autobiography, “My Life, My Legacy,” which took him more than three years to complete. He followed that up with “A Senior Citizen Reflects on His 69 Years: He Identifies 365 Reasons for His Good Journey Through Life” and “I'm Grateful to be Healthy, Happy and Still Vertical at Age 74.” For the first, he wrote every day something he was grateful for, with the follow up describing a few things he left out of the original.
The format here was very similar. He started chronicling from the time he and his wife started dating the entirety through every year of their relationship over the course of the next three months. The posts ended up reaching 20 states and two foreign countries, plus a merchant marine stationed in the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf.
“Several people said, ‘Why don’t you write a book about it?’ They were really looking forward to my next post,” he said.
With his son helping him as an editor, he compiled his memories. In writing this book, family photos were a great source of information.
“We have a photo album for every year of our married life. That was my best source of information,” Bungum said.
In addition to the photo albums sparking memories, Bungum read through the couple’s Christmas letters they sent nearly every year for about three decades. His family helped, too, reminding him about moments he had missed.
Initially, he did a simple binding through FedEx, giving most of his 100 copies away, but there was still an interest out there. He found a publisher and got a sleeker look. The result was that “Pete and Ruth Ann's Journey Through 59 Years” was published earlier this year.
It chronicles Bungum’s posts over those few months, complete with comments and accompanying photos. The book can be found on Amazon, including a kindle edition, and Barnes & Noble. A copy of his three most recent books can also be found at the Anamosa library.
“It’s been a fun experience to actually see my book published,” he said.