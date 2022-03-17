Anamosa
A new store right off of Clever Feather in downtown Anamosa is bringing secondhand clothes back to Anamosa.
Back to the Rack is run by Amber Forde but is a true family business. Her family ran Ladybug Consignment back in 2008 and bringing a secondhand store back to Anamosa has been something she’s thought the town has needed for a while.
“It was just something I thought Anamosa needed again,” Forde said.
Forde said for a community this size, she wanted to provide an option for those that didn’t want to drive to Cedar Rapids or Monticello for a secondhand option, and the sentiment that Anamosa needed this type of store was one she’d heard in the community.
Opportunity knocked when they noticed a side area of Clever Feather was being put up for rent. Her partner, Tad Walker, noticed the sign, and after meeting with the owners, a new business was born. Over the course of the next month, Forde worked to get the shop ready for its opening weekend—March 4. It included lots of trips to places gathering up clothes and washing and tagging everything to ensure it was ready to sell. The final touches were put on in the final days.
“It was a little nerve-racking,” she said.
It turned into a true family affair. Her daughter, Audrey Forde, came up with the logo and the name for the business and runs the Facebook page. She came up with the idea for a loyalty card as well, offering a discount after customers spend $50 or more five times. Walker, in addition to helping find the site, helped pick up the racks needed to make sure the store can display all their inventory. Even Forde’s 5-year-old stepdaughter likes to get involved by putting out the baby clothes.
“We all helped each other,” Amber said. “That’s what’s nice about it. We’re all included.”
In bringing a store to Anamosa, Forde hope to provide a good option for those that don’t want to drive out to Cedar Rapids. The store will accept clothing for all individuals and is mostly buying in bulk.
They are not offering co-signing, due to the new tax laws, except in cases like prom dresses. When it comes to prices, Forde is trying to hit lower than Cedar Rapids but higher than Goodwill, with most jeans being around $10 and most kids clothing being between $3.50 and $4.50.
The plan is to stick to clothing and accessories, so no bedding or toys. The store is open at 119 E. Main Street on Wednesday, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store currently takes up the front portion of the space, though the hope is to expand the footprint if there is positive feedback.