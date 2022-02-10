Anamosa
As she was going for her usual walk on the treadmill last October, Deb Byers, physician liaison at Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC), noticed something wasn’t quite right.
“I felt a fullness in my chest with exertion that went away with rest,” she said, which is typical of a cardiac issue and something she’s seen numerous times in her years at JRMC.
Byers has been at the hospital for 43 years, including years in the nursing department and working with the cardiologists there. She also knew she had risk factors, due to her family history as many heart issues are genetic. One of the biggest issues with a potential heart problem is denying symptoms that might pop up, Byers explained
“I needed to practice what I preached,” she said. “A lot of my knowledge base helped me stay away from the problems.”
Other risk factors that can lead to heart problems include high blood pressure, being overweight or diabetes.
After a visit with her primary care physician, Byers was referred to St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids where her cardiologist recommended a catherization, which involves the insertion of a narrow tube into the heart through an artery to examine how well the heart is functioning.
The operation revealed a blockage in one of her descending arteries—known as a “widow-maker.”
“The ‘widow-maker’ refers to a blockage in the ostia or proximal (first part) of the left anterior descending coronary artery (LAD). This is typically one of the largest heart arteries and supplies blood to a large portion of the heart muscle. It’s referred to the ‘widow-maker’ because a blockage here can present in death,” cardiologist Richard Kettlekamp said.
Even after the first operation, where a stent was inserted, when Byers started her initial rehab, she realized things still weren’t quite right during a walk and still had the fullness in the chest. So, she went back in.
“I knew I should’ve felt better than I did,” she said.
A follow-up visit showed further work was needed, with a second stent added.
Since then, rehab has gone well, and she was able to get back to work almost right away. With the exception of her catherization, Byers has been able to get all of her procedures and services at Jones Regional, without leaving Anamosa.
With February being National Heart Month, Byers wanted to use her own personal experience to encourage others to seek a doctor’s opinion if they feel something’s off and realize that heart problems can present themselves at any age.
“If something’s not right, you need to follow up,” she said. “Be your own patient advocate.”
In sharing her own personal story, Byers, a longtime member of the community, felt that maybe someone else could learn something from her experience.
“I never was in bad pain ever. I didn’t feel that bad, ever. But you don’t stop there. You follow through, and you educate yourself and listen to what’s happening to your body. If it’s different, then follow up and get checked,” she said.