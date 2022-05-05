‘Camelot’ cast announced May 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Starlighters II Theatre is proud to announce the cast of “Lerner and Lowe’s Camelot” that will be held on June 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25 and 26.Arthur: Greg SmithGuenevere: Rebecca VernonLancelot: Caleb RiveraSir Sagramore: Damien BenedictSir Lionel: Jim GreeneSir Dinaden: Jim ColeLady Anne: Staci MysakLady Constance: Gloria GrevDot (Lady Sybil and Mordred): Mary Sue VernonDap (and Merlyn): Jayson StoverFor more information about Starlighters II Theatre or “Camelot” visit Starlighters.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements Birth Jan 6, 2022 Bronson John Michael Birth Oct 7, 2021 Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms