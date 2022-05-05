Starlighters II Theatre is proud to announce the cast of “Lerner and Lowe’s Camelot” that will be held on June 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25 and 26.

Arthur: Greg Smith

Guenevere: Rebecca Vernon

Lancelot: Caleb Rivera

Sir Sagramore: Damien Benedict

Sir Lionel: Jim Greene

Sir Dinaden: Jim Cole

Lady Anne: Staci Mysak

Lady Constance: Gloria Grev

Dot (Lady Sybil and Mordred): Mary Sue Vernon

Dap (and Merlyn): Jayson Stover

For more information about Starlighters II Theatre or “Camelot” visit Starlighters.org.

