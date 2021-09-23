The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open House will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon in the camp's main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the camp's facilities and see recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous.
A live reenactment train robbery by the Red Cedar Regulators will take place at the train depot at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., along with entertainment by can-can dancers. Tours of the grounds, bounce house and zipline (open during the entire breakfast) will be available for guests to enjoy. Camp Courageous fruitcakes will be available as well as Courageous Coffee bags for purchase in the main lodge.
Many improvements to the camp have been made in the past year including, the Mainliner Memorial Park, the Rotary Music Park, new accessible piers at Lake Todd and future location for the multipurpose field.
Camp Courageous is located five miles southeast of Monticello off Highway 38 and 151-Exit 65. For more information about the pancake breakfast call 319-465-5916.
Camp Courageous is a year-round respite and recreational facility for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The camp is run primarily on donations, with no formal sponsorship, government assistance or paid fundraisers.