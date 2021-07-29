Porter Campbell has been involved in 4-H for three years now as part of the Wyoming Pioneers 4-H Club.
Prior to this year, he’d been participating solely in indoor events.
With a pair of fancy breeding Mini Lop entries in the rabbit show, one senior buck and one senior doe, Campbell made his livestock debut. When deciding what type of animal he wanted to show, he wanted to start of simply and figured rabbits would be a good place to start.
In determining his show entries, he went with what he could find and got connected with someone who was looking for a 4-H exhibitor.
“It’s kind of what we came across,” Campbell said of his entries. “We just went and picked them up.”
Being his first foray into showing an animal of any sort, he had a lot of learning to do.
“I didn’t know a lot coming in,” Campbell said.
To help give him the knowledge he needed, he turned to the internet. Through internet research and YouTube videos, Campbell said he was able to get the information he needed to feel comfortable in front of the judge.
In his inaugural rabbit show, he earned a blue and a purple, finishing second in the fancy breeding rabbits in the senior doe class.
After this experience, he’s looking forward to continuing to show rabbits at future shows. He started with rabbits, but Campbell is looking at the possibility of expanding into poultry for next year with chickens he has at home. Speaking Wednesday, July 21, he had plans to observe the poultry competition later in the week.