In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the Anamosa Fire Department sent a message to the community highlighting issues they’ve been seeing with their can donation site.
The money raised by donated cans helps the department purchase life-saving equipment that would otherwise not be in the department’s budget.
Recently, Chief Dan Frank said the cans donated to the department were used to purchase rescue air bags to help with rescue efforts or lifting heavy objects. They are capable of lifting up to 40 tons and can lift up to 13 inches. The department was also able to purchase LED light upgrades for trucks.
“We count on the community’s support to effectively serve you, our community,” the post said.
However, the department says recently, it’s run into issues with cans being submitted along with other items making them a health and safety issue.
“The health and safety of firefighters and their families come first. If we continue to receive donations that include bodily fluids (feces, vomit, dirty diapers), dead animals, cans modified for recreational purposes or anything else that belongs in the dumpster, we will have no choice but to discontinue our can collection,” the post said, before concluding. “While we are grateful for the support we have received and hope to continue our can services, we need your help.