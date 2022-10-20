U.S. House District 2
Name: Liz Mathis
Why are you running?
My opponent has been voting against what’s best for Iowans and does not reflect Iowa values. She voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that is bringing our tax dollars home to fix roads and bridges and expand broadband–but took credit for the funding. While she says one thing in Iowa and votes against Iowans in Congress, I will always tell Iowans the truth. I will work across the aisle to lower drug costs and improve health care access and quality in rural communities.
What is your background/experience?
I’m a lifelong Iowan who was raised on the farm by WWII veterans who taught me the meaning of hard work and serving your community. I detasseled to help pay my way through school at the University of Iowa. I was a journalist for 27 years before working in leadership at a nonprofit supporting children with mental and behavioral health issues. As a state senator for the past decade, I worked across the aisle to get things done for Iowans, including addressing issues facing our public schools, supporting beginning farmers and voting with Republicans to cut taxes and balance the budget.
What do you hope to accomplish?
We must lower prices for Iowans who are struggling. That starts with holding companies accountable for price gouging while they are making record profits. We must strive for domestic energy independence while supporting our ethanol and renewable industries to bring gas and energy prices down, and invest in affordable housing and childcare so Iowans can stay in the communities they grew up in. I will protect Social Security, Medicare and women’s reproductive freedoms–because my opponent has threatened all three. She has sponsored a bill to ban abortions nationwide even in cases of rape, incest and the life of the mother.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
Review my track record: I have–and always will–put Iowans first.
Name: Ashley Hinson
Why are you running?
I am running again because this Administration needs to be held accountable for their failures and because it is your money they are spending, not the government’s money. I’m committed to finding solutions to the problems Iowans are facing every single day, combatting the chaos and dysfunction in DC, and preserving the American dream for future generations. There’s too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, but there is much more to do.
What is your background/experience?
I was born and raised in Iowa, and now Matt and I are raising our two sons in Marion. I told Iowans stories as a reporter and news anchor at KCRG in Cedar Rapids for nearly a decade before serving in the Iowa State House. I’m honored that Iowans have now entrusted me to tell their stories and represent them in Washington.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Work to meaningfully reduce costs for Iowans and get our economy back on track
Hold this Administration accountable for their overreaches and failures through aggressive oversight
Continue advocating for border security and the resources necessary to stop the flow of fentanyl and meth into our communities
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
Total Democratic rule is hurting Iowans – from the inflation crisis and the border crisis, to the energy crisis, the Biden-Pelosi agenda has failed. Iowans cannot afford another two years that look like the last two.
The only way forward is balance and bipartisanship – I’ve been a check on the administration, embraced bipartisanship where possible, and advocated for our communities. Additionally, I’ve delivered on my promise to be accessible to and transparent with Iowans. I’ve held an in-person town hall in every county I represent, have completed seven “20-county tours,” and will always meet Iowans where they are so that I can best represent our district and fight for Iowans’ priorities, not Washington’s.