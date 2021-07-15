Monticello
After a one-year hiatus, the public once again packed into the Monticello Eagles Club for the public portion of the 21st Annual Great Jones County Fair Queen Competition.
This year, there are 11 candidates vying for the crown: Kelsey Adams, Delainy Fellinger, Bronwyn Hodge, Adele Hogan, Grace Lubben, Callie Lynch, Karli Recker, Elizabeth Riniker, Reagan Schneiter, Brooklyn Stark and Lillian Strait.
Prior to the public portion of the competition, candidates participated in a spa day together and made an appearance at the Monticello 4th of July Parade.
The candidates were introduced and asked their first question of the night concerning their passion, before moving onto the skit portion themed “What the Great Jones County Fair means to me.”
Skits included a dance routine, a take on “Old McDonald had a Farm,” food truck trivia, a recipe show, the 4-Hs of the fair, a skit utilizing an acronym for “friends and memories,” organizing fun, un-layering 4-H and a static day composition.
Following the skits, reigning queen and princess, Lauren Ries and Jaelynn Kraus spoke about their experiences and the skills they learned and offered encouragement to the candidates.
“It takes a lot of courage to get out here on stage,” Ries said, remembering her own nerves ahead of competition night.
“I became a better public speaker and learned a lot of interview tips that I’ve since used in job interviews,” Kraus said.
That was followed by the formal gown presentation and the final onstage question on where the candidates would take a guest if they could go anywhere in Jones County.
The night ended with a meal where the candidates got to dine with the judges.
The 2021 Great Jones County Fair Queen will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. on July 20 in the amphitheater during Sneak-a-Peek night.