Des Moines
Amanda Carey, Onslow, was one of 48 Iowans that participated in the third Bacon Buddies pig show at the Iowa State Fair.
Des Moines
Amanda Carey, Onslow, was one of 48 Iowans that participated in the third Bacon Buddies pig show at the Iowa State Fair.
Held Saturday, Aug. 13, at the swine barn, the show is a partnership between the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and is done with the cooperation of Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA).
“This is a great opportunity for our Special Olympics athletes,” John Kliegl, the president and CEO of Special Olympics Iowa, said in an IPPA release promoting the event. “They want to do what their peers are doing, and it’s great to work with the 4-H and FFA youth who see them as their equals.”
Carey said she had a blast.
“It was really fun,” she said.
She was offered the opportunity by applying to participate through SOIA and was interested in it after hearing about friends that had participated previously.
“All my friends have done it and it’s something new that I’ve always wanted to try,” she said.
At the fair, Carey was introduced to her pig, Leroy, particularly enjoying getting to know him and washing him. Carey showed as part of the first of four groups of four, with each participant assisted by two FFA/4-H mentors. She was partnered with Emma Brennan, Le Mars, and Sydney Reiter, Farley.
While in the ring, the mentors helped her corral her swine.
“As soon as we got in the ring, my pig wanted to run,” Carey said.
In addition to showing her entry around the ring, participants were interviewed by the judge. During Carey’s interview, she got asked about her jeans, which she made special for the occasion with rhinestones.
Each participant got a blue ribbon, water bottles, a backpack and a t-shirt.
Carey said she’d also like the opportunity to show goats, as she heard from a friend who got to show goats at the county fair. The expansion of similar shows has been occurring across the state.
“What is equally exciting is the number of county fairs around Iowa that have started to hold these shows on the local level, creating those local connections between youth,” Kliegl said in the aforementioned press release.
Carey said she’s hoping to open discussions to bring a similar show to the Great Jones County Fair.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.