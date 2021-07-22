Anamosa
With the summer Olympics generally taking place every four years, you usually wouldn’t be able to mark anniversaries. With COVID-19 delaying the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, however, this year’s Olympics mark 25 years since a local resident got to be the smallest part of the Olympic process.
Back in 1996, the Olympic torch was winding its way through the United States from Los Angeles, Calif., to Atlanta, Ga., where the opening ceremony for that year’s summer games would be held July 19. The route was just about as far away from a straight shot as could be planned, and it was scheduled to come to Cedar Rapids.
In looking for torch bearers, the United Way of East Central Iowa and the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games were looking for Community Heroes, defined as those who: performed outstanding volunteer work, served as a community leader, role model or mentor, performed acts of generosity or kindness or performed extraordinary feats or accomplishments, either locally or nationally.
When Jim Burge, who has been involved with community volunteer efforts, church volunteer efforts and a volunteer in literacy tutoring, heard his wife had nominated him, he wasn’t sure he would be selected.
“I absolutely wanted to, because I knew what an honor that would be. What a great experience to carry the Olympic torch,” he said.
Then the notification came: he was a torch bearer.
“I was totally blessed to be selected,” Burge said.
Leading up to his section of the run, a nighttime jog of four blocks on May 30, there wasn’t any real nerves that he can recall. He received his torch, outfit and materials.
When the day came, he and other torch carriers met and got on a bus that dropped them off at their location, where they waited for their turn.
What sticks out most about the entire experience was turning around and seeing downtown Cedar Rapids just lined with people. Burge said the crowd started on the right lane of each side of the road and went all the way back just packed with people.
He said it was a surreal experience to be cheered on by complete strangers.
“To carry that symbol of peace and cooperation between countries, hearing that cheer for that idea, for that concept, it was amazing,” Burge said. “I don’t like having all eyes on me, but I knew all the focus was on the torch, the flame. It was all about that. I was just almost a bystander.”
He’s a fan of the Olympics, though his watching habits depend on the event, but said it certainly added some interest to the opening ceremony in Atlanta when he got to see a torch bearer, dressed just as he had been some six weeks earlier, finish lighting the torch.
Burge still has his outfit and the torch he carried on that night.
When he thinks about that night from more than 25 years ago, it’s the image of the people cheering as he carried the torch for all the things the torch stands for that is most prominent in his mind.
“The world coming together and setting aside their differences for a few days,” he said. “How great would that be if it could be every day, not just a few days every four years.”