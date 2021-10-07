It wasn’t even 9 a.m. yet, but there was plenty of excitement early on in the Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-off.
As the weight of 1,707.5 pounds was read off, there was plenty of fist pumping and “Yes!” exclamations as Pete Caspers of Peosta set a personal best and set the second-highest weight for an Iowa-grown pumpkin. As one of the first entries into the Lawrence Community Center, Caspers set a high bar for his competitors to match.
“I’m still excited. I still get goosebumps,” he said.
He started weighing pumpkins back in 1994, and 2021 signaled his second ever runner-up finish, with the other second place finish coming in 2017.
When it came to the growing season, the fact that there was so little moisture locally was both good news and bad news. While the rain would have been appreciated, having to water the plants himself allowed for Caspers to control the amount of water the plant received and kept it healthy.
Aside from setting a personal record, Caspers also made a worldwide club he was aiming for. Having had a couple light pumpkins, he needed to reach at least 1,553 pounds with his Anamosa entry to make it. Reaching that bar just added to an exciting day for Caspers and has him excited for what next year might hold.
“You have a successful year; you can’t wait for next year to come. You take what you learned from this year and put them toward next year and improve,” he said.
Pete wasn’t the only Caspers with a record day. Rusty Caspers of Anamosa set a new state record for a long gourd, with a length of 131 inches. The record breaks the previous by two inches.
Caspers has been growing long gourds off and on for four years. His record-setting entry is a far cry from how his gourds turned out the previous year.
“I couldn’t even get one to grow last year,” he said. “Not even a plant.”
Though it wasn’t official until the Oct. 2 competition, Caspers knew he had a record setter. He measured the gourd and cut it off a month ago and has been keeping it in his basement. The gourd could have actually finished longer. The final entry curled up slightly at the end and cost him a couple of inches.
Caspers is looking forward to trying to set a new record next year. He also took first in the field pumpkin category.