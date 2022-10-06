Anamosa
Tears flowed, a dream came true and records were obliterated inside the Lawrence Community Center gym in a Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-off for the ages.
Pete Caspers of Peosta saw a dream of more than two decades in the making become reality as he won his first ever Anamosa weigh-off in historic fashion with a pumpkin weighing in at 2,424 pounds. Ryan Norlin died in a boating accident in the summer of 1989, months before the first weigh-off was held in his memory. To have a former classmate of Ryan’s, who had been trying to win the event in his honor, take the crown made for an emotional ceremony.
“This guy has been trying so hard…a long time…He grew up with Ryan. He knew Ryan…I’m so proud of you. We all are,” Katie Gombert, Ryan’s sister, said, voice breaking.
The tally smoked the state record that Caspers himself set just the week before in Bloomfield of 1,840.5 and bettered his personal best at the competition by 116.5 pounds. After coming in second for the second time last year, this was Caspers’ first win.
“It meant everything in the world to me. I was in elementary with Ryan and Katie in Martelle when I was a kid. I remember the accident, I remember everything,” Caspers said. “It meant a lot.”
Caspers knew he’d had something special growing for months, and the wait to get to October was almost unbearable. Caspers said he had to keep an eye on everything and keep watering it up until it’s time to move, with no moment being as nerve-wracking as making the drive down Highway 151 that morning.
“Relieved,” he said of his reaction as the weight was read out. “The tension of the last two months just went away.”
Over the course of the final months, Caspers said he wasn’t sure whether to tell people or keep the entry a secret. He found a middle ground with only a small handful of people in the know.
Heading into the weigh-off, Caspers had his eye set even higher, with the U.S. record of 2,528 pounds set in 2018 by Steve Geddes of New Hampshire, in his sights. When checking the estimated weight, his entry estimated 2,307, the exact same weight as the U.S. record pumpkin had before it was weighed.
“I was hoping for that,” he said of the national record. “It was extremely heavy, but we’ll take what we got.”
The tally was good enough to set both the Iowa and regional record.
The win tops off a banner year for Caspers, which saw him break the state record twice, win at the Iowa State Fair and every other weigh-off he entered.
“It’s been a dream season. I think I can wake up now,” he said.
However, there was never any doubt which competition was getting his best.
“My big ones always come here. I owe it to the Norlin family,” he said.
The seed which produced his greatest pumpkin yet came from his personal best entry last year. So, Caspers is hopeful that his record-smashing pumpkin can produce results even more magnificent.
“Hopefully, the baby off this one will be something special here next year, too,” he said.