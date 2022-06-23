Starlighters II Community Theatre is proud to announce the cast of the original play, Lost Memories, written by Cascade native, Shawn Carr. This play is about a family as they discover one of their loved ones is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s/dementia. Although a sad subject, the show has humor and is not maudlin.
Cast is as follows:
Phyllis—Kathleen Weiss
Jon—Damien Benedict
Kelly—Nancy Collell
Jennifer—Amy Wilcox
Mary—Denise Cherry
Jack—Robert Kurt
Rick—Steve Weiss
Lucinda—Marsha Fairbanks
Molly—Kendall Siebels
The director and writer is Shawn Carr, and the Assistant Directors are B.J. Moeller and Janith Cratsenberg.
This play is the manifestation of a dream that Carr has been working on for the past five years. The original first scene was read at a Starlighters’ Writer’s Workshop. Since the script was finished, it has undergone a series of rewrites, critiques by former teachers, readings by friends, and scrutiny of the Starlighters’ script committee. A friend who works in Hollywood read it, liked it, and told Carr that before ever trying to get it read elsewhere that the work needed to be put on a stage. Thus, it has been added to the Starlighters II Theatre studio repertoire for 2022.
The show will have its premiere on the Anamosa stage on Aug. 5, 6 and 7. This is considered a Studio Theatre production (not a part of the four regular Main Stage productions) and will only be perform one weekend. Tickets are available online at starlighters.org.