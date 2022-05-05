On Friday, May 6, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa will join national, state and local community partners in celebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Day – an annual celebration that recognizes the work of child care providers, teachers and care givers of young children.
“Child care providers play a very important role in educating and shaping the lives of young children,” Sherri Hunt, director of Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, said. “As educators and care takers, they create a warm and loving environment in their programs to prepare children for school and lifelong success, often without receiving recognition for the work they do. We are grateful for all of the providers who make learning happen and serve our community by providing high-quality care.”
In Jones County, 74% of families with children under of the age of 6 have both parents working outside of the home. And the care they receive when away from their families is critical for healthy development. Ninety percent of a child’s brain is developed in their first five years of live.
Research shows that increasing access to quality, affordable care options isn’t just great for employees — it’s great for employers and the bottom line of their businesses. Child care plays a critical role in workforce retention.
Child Care Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Mother’s Day throughout the United States and around the world as a “thank you” to the people who educate, support, and spend a tireless amount of time with our children.
Children, families and community leaders are encouraged to use the hashtag #ThankYouChildCare on social media and send a card, video or small gift to their child care provider and join Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa in celebrating these essential workers.