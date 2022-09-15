As of Sept. 1, the Center Junction Fire Department has been disbanded.
The move came with the retirement of the department’s chief and the inability to find a replacement.
Madison, Scotch Grove and Jackson townships were part of the coverage area, and the trustees had to figure out new boundary lines and who could cover what. The process of determining who would cover which parts of the area came quickly, with only a month to prepare, 911 coordinator Gary Schwab said.
In determining who takes up the new territory, the township trustees get together and determine who they’d like to take over the coverage area and then agree on a 28E agreement with the department that will take things over, including the millage rate they will receive for calls. When Onslow disbanded the year previously, Center Junction had picked up a portion, along with Wyoming, Cascade and Monticello. With Center Junction, Wyoming is taking up the lion’s share. The rest of the fire district has been split up and reapportioned to the fire departments of Anamosa, Monticello and Olin.
With the fact that the decisions on fire coverage are made at the township level, the fact that Center Junction was unincorporated a few years previously has little bearing on the process, though the city council would have had to approve the changes had the town still been in operation.
The recent years have been one of change for rural fire departments. Center Junctions disbandment comes on the heels of the Onslow Fire Department doing the same thing just last year. Back in 2020, the Martelle and Morley fire board, which had been operating jointly, split into separate boards.
For those living in the fire district, it’ll mean the response time is a little longer. However, Schwab said there’s always been a cooperative atmosphere around fire calls.
“The good thing about Jones County is virtually all the departments have a mutual aid agreement,” he said, meaning other departments can be called in if Wyoming is away on another call. “Everybody wants to help everybody else. I’m going to help you today because I may need you to help me tomorrow.”
For the move to be made official, the 28E agreement will be filed with the state, and the equipment will be sold off to other departments. Schwab said it is unknown as of yet what will become of the old fire station.
Schwab said he plans to bring the shrinking of rural departments to the attention of state legislators.