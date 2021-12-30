After getting feedback from both parents and staff about changing early outs to possibly every Wednesday through the rest of the school year, the Anamosa school board voted to go with a hybrid option that allowed staff to get back needed planning time, while not placing an extra burden on parents.
A survey had been sent out to staff and parents with the driving force being giving teachers some of their planning time back that’s being taking up by filling in for colleagues due to the widespread shortage of substitutes.
“Administratively, we don’t disagree with that at all,” Superintendent Larry Hunt said. “Our teachers have lost time because they’re covering for one another. So, it just makes really, really difficult.”
Results from the teachers showed that nearly three-quarters of the teachers were in favor of weekly early outs. When looking at parent numbers, things got a little more complicated as they were split about 50/50, with 50.4% of parents approving early outs every week.
Both administrators and board members were hesitant to put more added pressure on parents.
“Is it something that we’d love to do for our staff to give them more time? One hundred percent, yes,” Hunt said. “Is it something we should be doing because of the inconveniences that our families would be put under? I can’t answer that that strongly.”
As a result, the school board approved a hybrid idea put forward to back off on personal development during some of the early outs to allow for that time to be used by teachers to make up for some of the missed planning time. Board members were open to possibly building more early outs into future calendars.