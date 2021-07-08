After months of work, the childcare feasibility study commissioned by Jones County Economic Development was released July 1.
Executive Director Derek Lumsden said he was happy with the amount of participation the survey got. Schools assisted in helping get the survey out to families, a business survey and input from childcare providers.
“We got good responses from across the county on all of those,” Lumsden said. “I think the results are pretty representative of what Jones County looks like, even if you split it up among the different areas of the county.”
All told, there were 449 community respondents, 70% from Anamosa and Monticello, and 92% of that response coming from parents representing 739 children. The top challenges reported in the past 12 months were centers temporarily closing (44.9%), cost of care (35.5%), the need for temporary care (33.2%) and scheduling care that matched (31.3%) being the top, though six other responses received more than 30 votes.
Seventy-one families surveyed reported they were looking for care, with more flexible scheduling option (36.5%) being the top reason, followed by lack of availability (34.4%), cost (29.2%), a location being closer to home (21.9%) and different/better service than they currently have (15.6%) being the top reasons.
“That’s a huge number when you’re talking about recruiting a workforce and families,” Lumsden said.
When it came to businesses in Jones County, though, childcare was cited as a concern for employees, lack of childcare availability was rarely a cause for turnover in the county due to some companies offering flexible scheduling or some assistance.
The large issue was the access to providers. Of the 13 providers heard from in the county, more than half said they had a waiting list of more than one child, and only one said they had plans to expand. When it comes to solving the access problem, Lumsden said it would take multiple community partners to address the issue.
As the workforce returns to whatever the new normal is post-COVID-19, Lumsden said he felt the survey provided a lot of good feedback and a place to start the conversation on the issues when it comes to childcare.
Levi Architecture, who conducted the study, provided three ideas that they felt were “key next steps.” The first step was continued “community engagement in Jones County with businesses and community partners.” To accomplish this, they suggested the formation of a countywide “Child Care Task Force.” Secondly, they advised creating a Child Development Home Incentive package for new registered homes to increase the number of spaces available. Finally, they suggested investigating a five-year plan to develop a new center on the western edge of the county “that will support commuters to and from Linn County.”