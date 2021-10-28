Jones County Economic Development hosted a Childcare Public meeting last week to look at solutions to the childcare issues in Jones County. Armed with survey data and the consultant report from earlier this year, Executive Director Derek Lumsden led the assembled group through some thought exercises to help get solutions to those issues identified.
The main topics addressed by the public meeting revolved around three main areas: affordability of childcare, availability of childcare and childcare workforce. This last category was split into two sections, one to discuss workforce from the provider perspective and one to discuss it from the employee perspective. Finally, the group addressed some miscellaneous issues that did not fit anywhere else or fit into multiple categories already listed.
“Childcare issues are being constantly talked about,” Lumsden said. “But there is a definite lack of solutions present. There is always the need for funding, but even with the recent levels passed at the state and federal levels, it’s addressing the wrong things. It’s not addressing the fundamental problems in the childcare industry at the moment. That’s why forums like this are important to hold so local people can help energize local solutions and create momentum.”
The meeting had a varied mix of individuals from parents to childcare providers to professional organizations to elected officials. The goal of the meeting was to not only start to outline some potential solutions that could be done locally but to determine if there were local stakeholders willing to help implement them.
“Local solutions require local input, but also local drive,” Lumsden said. “I’m thankful that we had a good cross-section of people represented and that some of them showed an interest in continuing to be involved and help make these solutions happen as they are derived.”
Future public meetings are expected, but none have been planned as of yet while the group works on doing some initial research on the potential solutions. If you have questions or would like to be involved in the Task Force, please contact Derek Lumsden at 319-490-7446 or director@jonescountydevelopment.com.