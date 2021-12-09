After going completely virtual last year, Anamosa’s annual Christmas Tree Walk will see trees return to the Lawrence Community Center (LCC) Gym once more.
The competition is open to business, organization and household trees.
Submission forms can be picked up and turned in at the LCC any time up through the start of the walk Friday at 5 p.m. Though entries are down slightly, many of the usual entries that fill the gym annually are still signed up and the public will once again be able to vote on the “People’s Choice” winner through forms at the gym’s entrance.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Shelly Carr said people are excited for the walk to resume in person. For those that would rather view the trees virtually once more, the plan is for displays to be available virtually on the Lawrence Community Center’s Facebook page. That way, seniors from the care center that usually came for an early tour of the trees would also be able to view the trees.
Last year, the public is asked to make your donation directly to the food pantry or a charity of their choice. This year, the LCC is once again asking for food or monetary donations to help the Helping Hand Program. The department already has a couple of families selected to assist, with any additional donations going to the food bank.
Vendors and entertainers will be back at this year’s event, including the lunches from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.