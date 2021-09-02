Anamosa
The Jones Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is currently developing its long-range “Soil and Water Resource Conservation Plan” (SWRCP) for Jones County and is encouraging local citizens to contribute their concerns and ideas in an upcoming planning meeting.
According to Jones SWCD Chair Julie Orris, the SWRC plan will guide the focus and actions for conservation priorities in Jones County for the next five years.
“We want our plan to be locally led and to truly reflect the resources and the conservation priorities of our county,” said Orris.
Orris said the goal for Jones County’s 5-year SWRC plan is to develop “four or five specific priorities that can be agreed upon as the principal objectives for achieving improved resource conservation in Jones [County].” These priorities must be leading-edge issues for Jones County that need immediate and sustained action, and each priority must have defined metrics to determine progress over time, said Orris. Topics will include concerns regarding soil and water resources, recreation and wildlife, local conservation practices, and urban and rural partnership.
The Soil and Water Conservation District has responsibilities under state law for carrying out a countywide soil and water conservation program. Jones County Soil & Water Conservation District recognizes that with constant change, an operating strategy can seldom be long lasting and needs to be re-analyzed periodically, Orris said.
“The update of our long-range program will reflect our objectives and priorities as we plan to meet the land and water needs of our people,” she said.
Interested members of the public are encouraged to plan on participating in the “public input meeting,” scheduled for Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Because of the ongoing concern regarding COVID-19, the 1-1/2 hour session will be held both online, using the Zoom platform, and in-person at the Jones County Courthouse. Citizens may attend either via online video or by conference call.
“We know Jones County citizens, rural and urban, care about soil health and water quality, and this is your chance to make a difference in the future of conservation in our communities,” said Orris.
To participate, residents should contact Jones SWCD Conservation Assistant Sonya Ellison by email: sonya.ellisons@ia.nacdnet.net. An invite to the Zoom session will be offered in reply, including a conference call contact.
“Every citizen in Jones County can and is encouraged to make a meaningful contribution towards implementing this conservation program,” said Orris.