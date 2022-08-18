Anamosa
As a Quad Cities native and veteran of city halls in eastern Iowa, the Anamosa opening was too good to ignore for new Anamosa city administrator Michon Jackson.
“I’ve got four generations in the Quad Cities. So, they’ve wanted me to come home for a while,” she said.
In addition to her family, getting to see friends she’s made in her time in eastern Iowa was another draw.
“If it’s meant to be, I’ll end up coming back,” she said, recalling her thought process.
Jackson said her tour of the city prior to her final interview made a big impression. Between interviews with those from the community, department heads and council members, as well as a meet and greet the night before, Jackson felt like she was able to get a good feel for the city.
“We kind of touched everybody,” she said. “They did a good job of showing that…everybody on all levels cares.”
She has 23 years of experience in city government, including work in Moline, Ill., West Liberty, Tiffin and, most recently, Marco Island, Fla. At a couple of spots, she held similar roles. So, she is well-equipped to handle her new position.
When it comes to municipal work, projects have always been where Jackson’s passion lies. When she started in economic and community development, the Quad Cities was just in the early process for discussions about the recently finished I-74 bridge.
“I thought it was so neat that they had these designs that looked futuristic at the time,” Jackson said. “We got community input and saw just how much involvement there was in putting a bridge from Moline to Davenport because you’re involving cities, counties and state, and how much work it was.”
“That’s what kind of drew me in initially, going, ‘This is kind of fun,’ seeing what’s coming, and getting excited about it.”
Over the course of her first week, she’s worked on connecting with the various department heads. Jackson said the goal of the meeting was just to get acquainted and make sure they felt they had the resources they needed in order to operate effectively.
She’s also made a point to try to get up to speed on the various projects around the city and seeing their progress in person, including the fire station, the new city well and the Highway 151 project. That visual aspect is a big part in helping her gain a better understanding of how things operate.
“It helps me map out the city a little better,” she said.
As she gets settled, she’s working forging community partners, like the Chamber of Commerce and school board, and making sure she’s prepared for Pumpkinfest in a couple of months. Possible ideas that have been thrown around as part of those meetings included things like trying to get more monthly events on the calendar and quality of life initiatives.
“They don’t have to be huge events, just things that help the community feel involved,” she said.
All in all, Jackson feels like Anamosa has a lot of things going for it and is committed to helping make it the best place she can to live.
“I live in town. So, I want to be happy where I live,” she said.