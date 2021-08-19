Whitney Hein, Jones County auditor and commissioner of elections, announced that the nomination filing period for city council candidates, mayor candidates and school board candidates will begin Monday, Aug. 23, and run until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. City council and mayor candidates must file nomination papers in the office of the county auditor at the courthouse in Anamosa. School board candidates must file nomination papers with the respective school board secretary.
City and school elections are held on the same day. This year the election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Below is a list of offices that will be on the ballot for cities in Jones County.
Anamosa- The office of mayor and three at-large council seats are up for election.
Martelle- Two at-large council seats are up for election. In addition, an at-large council seat will be on the ballot to fill a vacancy.
Monticello- The office of mayor, council at-large, council ward 2 and council ward 4 are up for election. In addition, council ward 1 will be on the ballot to fill a vacancy.
Morley- The office of mayor and five at-large council seats are up for election.
Olin- The office of mayor and two at-large council seats are up for election.
Onslow- The office of mayor and two at-large council seats are up for election. In addition, an at large council seat will be on the ballot to fill a vacancy.
Oxford Junction- The office of mayor and three at-large council seats are up for election.
Wyoming- The office of mayor and three at-large council seats are up for election.
Below is a list of offices that will be on the ballot for schools in Jones County.
Anamosa School District- Three school board seats are up for election. In addition, an at large council seat will be on the ballot to fill a vacancy.
Midland School District- Four school board seats are up for election.
Monticello School District- Three school board seats are up for election.
Olin School District- Two school board seats are up for election.
Nomination packets including signature requirements are available in the office of the city clerk, the office of the school board secretary and the Jones County Auditor’s Office. They are also available from the county auditor’s webpage on the Jones County website www.jonescountyiowa.gov. Please contact the county auditor’s office at 319-462-2282 with questions.