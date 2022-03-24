At the March 14 meeting of the Anamosa City Council, council members approved the hiring of Gerald Frick for a new position inside the police department: community service officer.
The position is a full-time, civilian support position within the department which will work closely with Anamosa City Hall to “enforce municipal ordinances, ensure compliance with local building codes and zoning ordinances…and perform limited law enforcement duties (non-support) in support of law enforcement operations.” The position was approved in the Dec. 28, 2020, council meeting and was already in the budget for the current fiscal year.
Specific ordinances outlined in the principal duties includes things like parking complaints, animal control duties. The position will be in charge of enforcing building ordinances and doing inspections, like the new vacant building registry set to go into effect in 2023.
What is the vacant property registry?
In conjunction with the façade project, aimed at freshening up downtown business buildings, the vacant building registry seeks to address the issue of absentee building owners. The idea came from the downtown assessment the City of Anamosa had conducted back in 2019.
With some of the investments already happening downtown, there’s been some vacant buildings downtown that have since become occupied. The registry is just another mechanism to get buy in from those that own property in the City of Anamosa.
It is not a requirement to register immediately when there is a vacancy. The new ordinance only applies to buildings that have been vacant, partially or fully, for 180 days, and the registration needs to be renewed annually, though permits need to be applied for within 30 days of a building becoming vacant. The fees to register the building start at $200 for residential for the year and $400 for commercial. Those fees double for every year not occupied until the maximum at five years.
In addition to doing the normal building inspections, inspections will be a part of the vacant property registry, making sure the buildings are code compliant, windows and doors are secured, no waste is sitting around and the roof and other parts of the structure are sound.
Future ordinances the city is considering also include a minimum property maintenance code to continue to address these issues.