Anamosa
The Anamosa Rotary Club got city officials’ vocal approval for the continued collaboration on a special project the club is fundraising for to celebrate their upcoming centennial.
Briefing the city council, club president Reona Ewald said that the club started investigating what might make for a worthwhile service project for their centennial, having established the local chapter in 1923.
“We wanted to do some type of thing that the community could use and appreciate and that would benefit the community,” she said.
The club started a conversation with the city’s parks and recreation department back in March, having them attend one of their meetings to discuss city parks and future projects they were hopeful about. One of the ideas that was brainstormed was fixing up the band shell in Wapsi-Ana Park. The club felt that would be a particularly fitting project to celebrate their legacy of service, as the band shell had initially been a Rotary project when it was first built.
The meetings have continued as the club and the department have worked jointly on the project, with the Rotary’s main role being fundraisers. The club has even earned one of the Rotary district’s $5,000 matching grants to go toward the project and plan to donate the proceeds from their pancake breakfast Pumpkinfest weekend.
“We just wanted the council to be aware of what’s going on and kind of get your blessing to proceed with the project,” Ewald said.
Council members were quick to say that they believed it was a worthwhile project and encouraged the collaboration to continue to progress.
It was just one update on an agenda chocked full of project updates. The agenda included a long list of pay orders for a variety of projects around town, including work on the new city wells, the Booth Street project, the police station renovation, Sycamore Street and the fire station.
Tom Gruis with the East Central Iowa Council of Governments also helped push the city forward on the next stage of the downtown revitalization grant. The council held the necessary public hearing and passed the needed resolutions to apply for the second phase of the façade grant, the first of which was completed earlier this year.
While whether the city gets the second round of funding in this grant cycle will depend on the other projects competing for funds, Gruis felt the fact that the first round went so smoothly worked in their favor.
“Certainly in our favor is how quickly we worked through the project in the first round,” he said. “Usually, the grants are awarded for a three-year period and we completed it in just under two.
“I think that’s an execution schedule that’s not very common.”