The Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition will be having their 5th Annual Summer Garage Sale soon. As with the past two years, it will be in Center Junction. The week-long garage sale will be held at the Center Junction Community building.
Items are encouraged to be donated on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Center Junction Community Building, by the park at corner of 1st Street and St. Paul Avenue in Center Junction. Save a little gas by donating your items in Jones County to help Jones County. The earlier in the week the items are donated, the more likely they will be to sell.
The sale will be from Saturday, Aug. 6, to Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. to noon every morning. Donations will still be accepted through the week, except the last day, so there will be new things to come back and shop for again. A few examples of items in good condition to consider donating: housewares, outdoor furnishings, seasonal items, small appliances, sports/outdoor equipment, toys, games and much more. The coalition cannot accept baby furniture and accessories, such as car seats, strollers, hazardous/automotive waste (including tires), household garden chemical products, large office equipment, mattresses or box springs, plumbing items, large appliances, personal care items, plastic and paper recyclables, TVs, weapons or wheelchairs.
The sale will again help families find good used affordable items before school starts. The coalition is looking for more volunteers, adults and youth, who are willing to work a shift any of these mornings of operation. Please call 319-462-4327 x661 for questions on donating or to volunteer. All of the proceeds will go towards the coalition’s work with and on behalf of youth to promote mental wellness, reduce substance abuse and promote safe, fun and healthy living.