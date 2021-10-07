An exciting event sponsored by the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition is coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Monticello Middle School for all Jones County parents and their fifth to 12th grade students. The public is invited as well. The first part of the event, Make It OK, is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is a collaboration with Jones County Public Health. This will be particularly good for professionals and anyone who is interested in reducing the stigma related to mental illness. This is a Jones County kick off for Make It OK, a part of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative (HIS). The speakers will be Jami Haberl from HSI and Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers. Kelly Yousse, certified prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) and Make It Okay ambassador, will be leading a short training for the attendees.
There will be free pizza served from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the keynote speaker, Jim Ott, will be talking to the youth and parents about The Power of Parents! Jim worked for Mississippi Bend Area Education agency as a school psychologist for 37 years serving schools in Jackson and Clinton counties. Ott currently consults with school districts, churches and community groups on issues related to child development, mental health and socioeconomic class. Ott co-founded a community engagement program in Dubuque which applied Bridges out of Poverty concepts.
There will be a Resource Fair before and after the event, as well as in between during the free dinner. Although it is not listed on the flyer posted around town, the resource fair will include ASAC’s “Hidden in Plain Sight” mock teenage bedroom scene on display for parents to go through and learn about some of the deceptive products sold to entice youth and hide substance use. Knowing about these items can help parents talk to their kids and intervene quickly.
There is no need to register. Masks will be encouraged when not eating, and other precautions will be taken to make the event as safe as possible. For more information, contact Jennifer Husmann at 319-462-4327 x661.