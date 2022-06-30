Anamosa
In trying to determine which buildings should be included in an application for a second round of downtown façade updates, council members said it was so tight, they could probably flip a coin.
Which, eventually, is exactly what they did.
Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden told Anamosa City Council members June 27 that after the success of the first round of updates on the south side of Main Street, made possible through the Community Development Block Grant façade program, the applications jumped from 12 to 23 on the north side of Main Street since first gauging interest in 2020.
With the number of interested parties, the entire portion of the north side could not be completed in the second round of funding. Therefore, Lumsden, after discussion with Martin-Gardner Architecture, presented the council with two options based on current price estimates. The city could either apply for 13 facades be updated at an approximate cost of $1,150,883 or 10 at $1,488,351.
Which direction the council members voted to go in had no impact on the city’s contribution and Lumsden refused to tell the council how and where the street had been split.
“I left it intentionally vague, so there’s no perception of bias because there will be people in both of these options that will be left out again,” he told the council. “Some people have wanted to be in from the very beginning, and regardless of which way you pick, some of them will not get in this round.”
The line, Lumsden said, had been randomly drawn, with the requirements of the grant being that the buildings included needed to be contiguous and that at least 10 facades needed to be in the grant. All 23 buildings up for possible inclusion met the other necessary requirements.
In trying to split the two options when it came to the application, there was some discussion over whether it would be better to do more buildings or tackle a project with a slightly higher price tag.
As long as the council members remained committed to picking up the buildings that missed out on this grant in a possible phase three application, Lumsden said there wasn’t really a wrong option.
“As long as they feel they have the city’s commitment, I think a lot of them would stay in,” Lumsden said.
In the end, a crowd member flipped a coin, and the upward facing tails meant that the first option with 13 buildings would be included in the application.
If awarded the grant in this year’s cycle, work could start next spring.