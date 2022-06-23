Residents all over Anamosa held sales recently as they put personal items out for sale.
One resident, Mark Parham, advertised his NASCAR collectibles, made up mostly of Dale Earnhardt Jr. items.
But what was out on display was just a small sample of what Parham has collected over the past two decades concerning racing’s most famous family.
Though Dale Earnhardt Sr. was an icon in his own right, Parham’s connection to NASCAR started with Dale Jr. before he even made it to the circuit’s biggest stage.
“My wife bought me tickets when Dale Jr. was in the Busch league and won two championships,” Parham recalled, referring to the league below the top league for the sport. “That was my driver.”
Though he had a handful of items when he initially got into the sport, the collecting portion of his fandom really took off when he returned to Anamosa from Florida.
“When I got back here, I just got into it,” he said.
He started initially with just Dale Jr., with recent collection purchases including some of his father’s memorabilia as well. What the collectables could be can run a wide variety. Parham’s collection includes everything from cars, clocks, mirrors, newspapers covering the death of Dale Sr. and even sodas.
“Dale Sr. was the first one to do this stuff, and then Jr. …he did everything. He was the biggest [driver] for merchandising,” Parham said. “That’s the thing about Jr., he has so much stuff. You name it, I’ve got it.”
When he’s looking for items to add to his collection, he likes looking for things that are different, whether that means adding Dale Jr. trash bags or coin banks. He’s particularly fond of hoods of varying sizes. The car mirror he has hanging on the wall was an item he’d had his eye on for quite a while before finding a good price from a seller in Maquoketa.
The collection includes plenty of model cars, though he admits he only goes for them when the price is too good to pass up.
Mark and his wife are both collectors. Mark collects Dale Jr., and his wife collects Christmas items. When they’re out and about at sales, they’ll clue each other in on something if they think it might be something the other would be interested in. They usually go out once a week to look for items to add to their collection and Mark is just happy to have someone he can share a passion for collecting with.
“I’m a nut,” he said. “God bless my wife who puts up with me.”