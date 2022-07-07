University of Iowa
Local students that earned degrees from the University of Iowa included: Gabriel Countryman of Anamosa, KayLee Entwisle of Olin, Madi Fah of Springville, Samantha Fitzgerald of Springville, Cortlyn Kasik of Mechanicsville, Tucker Nelson of Springville, Jaden Oldham of Anamosa, Joshua Schulte of Anamosa, Hannah Shelton-Hauck of Anamosa and Makayla Tompkins of Anamosa.
More than 5,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. Local students included: Hannah Ahlrichs of Anamosa, Sophia Ahlrichs of Anamosa, Marshall Cordes of Springville, KayLee Entwisle of Olin, DeLaney Frater of Anamosa, Annie Lin of Anamosa, Samantha Prybil of Anamosa, Hannah Stuppi of Springville and Megan Zimmerman of Anamosa.
Wartburg College
Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 winter/may term dean’s list.
Those honored include: Camryn Ellyson of Martelle and Jaiden Neuhaus of Anamosa.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Clarke University
The following students were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the Spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours. Local students included Shawn A. Buhr of Anamosa.
Morningside University
Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 454 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
The names listed are of Morningside students in the surrounding area: Elizabeth L. Stejskal of Anamosa.
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students listed are from the area: Rylan E. Allison, Savannah Marie Baker, Malakhi S. Barkley, Hannah Marie Behrends, Annah Eden, Zachary David McLean, Caleb Joseph Otting, Elizabeth Maurita Riniker, Owen Leigh Sauser, Brian Arlan Sayre, Lacey Raeann Smith and Evan Michael Wilson of Anamosa, Laurel Elene Sherman of Martelle and Rachael Alane Carpenter of Olin.
Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
Following are graduates from the area: Madison Bohlken, Annah Eden, Brian Sayre and Anthony Shover of Anamosa.
Central College
More than 330 students were named to the Central College dean’s list for spring 2022. Local students included: William Lacy and Fynn Wadsworth of Anamosa.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Upper Iowa University
Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees include: Connor Andresen of Olin.
Northwestern College
Wynne Vandersall of Martelle, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s list is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 369 students qualified for the dean’s list.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.
Students from this area on the dean’s list include: Abby Fairbanks and Dylan Rickels of Anamosa and Caitlin Arcand of Martelle.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include: Abby Fairbanks of Anamosa and Caitlin Arcand of Martelle.
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the spring semester president’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from the area include: Steven Schear, Anamosa.
Mount Mercy University
The following students made Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Local students include: William English, Shannon Frink, Morgan Kunkle, Hanna O’Brien, Avery Patterson and Candice Williams of Anamosa and Anna Mae Hayes of Wyoming.
Luther College
Sophia Wilt, of Anamosa, participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2022 on May 22.
Simpson College
Dalaney Reese of Anamosa has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Simpson College.
Reese qualified for the academic honor by earning a grade point average between 3.70 and 3.99 during the semester.