Mount Mercy University
Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list. The following students made the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester: Kassandra Behnke, Shannon Frink, Kasey Spores and Bailey Strausser of Anamosa and Aubree Driscoll and AnnaMae Hayes of Wyoming.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Tyler DeRosia of Anamosa has been named to the spring 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center.
The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary held a virtual commencement ceremony Saturday, May 1, 2021. Thirty-nine students received degrees and five students earned certificates.
Local graduates included: Carla Elliott of Anamosa.
Clarke University
Clarke University in Dubuque extends a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2021 graduates: Kaitlynn Pate of Anamosa.
Iowa State University
The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences dean’s list honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester of 2021. The following local students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list in the College of Human Sciences at Iowa State University: Annah Eden of Anamosa and Katelyn Gloeckner of Springville.
Jazlyn Andrea of Springville attended Iowa State University College of Human Sciences OnCyte Orientation on the Ames campus. OnCyte Orientation complements the extensive online orientation many incoming students completed in the spring. Andrea, who has opted to major in early childhood education (teacher licensure), joined other students and their families to become more familiar with the campus, learn tips for making the most of college, and sign up for classes.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 900 students from its three campuses for the spring of 2021. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held but will be rescheduled at a later date.
Students from this area who graduated, include: Dylan Bahl of Wyoming.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean’s list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the dean’s list include: Abby Fairbanks of Anamosa and Caitlin Arcand of Martelle.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include: Abby J Fairbanks of Anamosa and Caleb A. Christiansen of Springville.
Drake University
The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester: Jack Leighty of Anamosa.