It’s been a busy year for projects at the Lawrence Community Center (LCC). Thanks to the triple threat of COVID, the labor market and supply chain issues, the department is looking forward to finally turning the page on projects before the fiscal year wraps up.
Those walking into the LCC will have surely noticed there’s a lot going on at the center. The is still a result of the damage suffered by the derecho nearly a year and a half ago. A big project, the replacement of the roof, was recently completed. One of the worst areas was the women’s locker room, which saw the roof fall in, and significant water damage occurred.
Likewise, most of the tree damage that took place in the city’s parks has also been completed.
However, work is still to be done, such as replacing the walls for the racquetball court, that will determine when things get finished. The materials come from Canada and with all the supply chain issues, they are still held up. The insurance company is waiting on those materials before it moves on with some of the miscellaneous cleanup work left to be finished.
While insurance projects are being finished up, the Parks and Recreation Department is taking the opportunity to complete other necessary upgrades as well.
Patrons will notice some new furniture sitting under wraps. The center had been in the process of updating their furniture thanks to creations from the shop at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, but operations were closed down in the aftermath of the March 2021 attack. They had begun with some extra pieces from a job the prison had done for the Des Moines public schools, but the program was shut down before the rest of the order could be finished. The department is working with Jodie’s Upholstery in town on the materials they were using to try to finish that project.
The penitentiary was also working with Parks and Rec on updating the floors in the bathrooms, and they hit another supply chain snag on new partitions.
“Once they’re done, it’s going to be nice,” Director Shelly Carr said.
Carr said they should be done with those projects by the end of the fiscal year and ready to move on to new things. In addition, work delayed on the pool, work on the pickleball courts and fencing for the tennis courts should be done ahead of the end of the fiscal year. Projects eyed for later in the year include replacing furnaces.