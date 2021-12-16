Monticello
Community non-profits gathered at Camp Courageous Dec.7 for the Jones County Community Foundation’s annual gifts and grants celebration.
All told, 17 causes were given grant awards for various projects to advance non-profit missions across the county totaling $104,387 in grants.
• Anamosa Lunches for Youth received funds provide weekends meals for student who need them. They are serving between 60 and 70 kids weekly.
• Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa received funding to continue their work with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
• Every Child Reads Jones County received funding to help fund programming for their grade-level reading initiatives.
• Oxford Junction’s Wregie Public Library received funding to help update their computers.
• The Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation received funds to boost radios to allow emergency services to communicate while in the hospital.
• Olin’s Little Lion Learning Center received funding to replace doors at their location.
• The Martelle Fire Department received funding to help replace hose attachments and nozzles.
• The Jones County Historical Society received funding to help replace the roof on their depot.
• The Olin Food Pantry received funding to help with their bi-monthly pantries.
• The Monticello Ministerial Association received a grant for helping cover individual copays for therapy sessions.
• Midland PATS received funds to update library and classroom books in the Midland school district.
• St. John’s Day Care Center in Monticello received funding to assist in the purchase of large playground equipment.
• Twin Rivers Pheasants Forever received funds to help with the purchase to expand the Hale Wildlife Area.
• The Jones County Freedom Rock received funding to help cover the costs of a shelter over the rock.
• Camp Courageous received funding to assist with an accessible athletic/multipurpose field for activities.
• Area Substance Abuse Council received funding for programming in the area.
• The Eastern Iowa Horse and Pony Camp received funding for extra sheltering needed to accommodate the room needed to cook for 200 people they serve during their weeklong camp.
The foundation received more than $217,000 in requests for its 2021 grant cycle.
Before handing out the year’s awards, Executive Director Sherri Hunt went over the initiatives the foundation had been working on over the last year. Hunt highlighted the partnership between the foundation and area school districts through the Vision to Learn Program. Every other year, mobile clinics are sent to area schools to screen for possible vision issues. If needed, kids are given modified eye exams and provided with two pairs of glasses, if needed—one for home and one for school.
“We know that vision is one of the biggest barriers to learning,” Hunt said.
In 2021, 231 vision exams were conducted and 211 students were provided with glasses.
Hunt also discussed the grade level reading campaign, a local version of what is a national campaign aimed at ensuring that kids are reading at the level necessary level, particularly by third grade.
“We know that third grade is where kids transition from learning to read to reading to learn,” Hunt said. “We know that is a predictor…It’s a real key point in a child’s life.”
Currently, 47% of students are not reading at grade level in the county. The initiative is hoping to improve the statistics by addressing three areas: making sure kids are ready for school, what is the summer learning gap like and addressing issues with attendance.
The event also served as a farewell to outgoing Executive Director Sherri Hunt. Doug Edel is replacing Hunt, who’s been in the position for five years. Hunt got emotional while speaking to the gathered crowd, saying that everyone at the foundation had been “wonderful to work with” as she moved on from the position.
“Doug, you will do a great job,” she told her successor.
As Hunt exited her role as director, board members shared words they felt described Hunt and shared thoughts about what it’s been like with her leading the foundation.