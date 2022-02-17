UnityPoint Health –Jones Regional Medical Center is asking community members to express their appreciation for our healthcare workers throughout the month of February. Individuals may consider showing their gratitude or appreciation for a healthcare worker at UnityPoint Health by completing an act of kindness. Here are some ideas.
• Send a free e-card to a healthcare worker at UnityPoint Health –Jones Regional Medical Center using the available options on the UnityPoint Health website.
• Send handwritten cards. They can be sent to Jones Regional Medical Center 1791 Highway 64 East Anamosa, IA 52205 · (Attention: Thank a Healthcare Worker)
• Donate blood.
• Give to Jones Regional Medical Center Foundation: Ways to Give | Jones Regional Medical Center (unitypoint.org)
• Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
For the past two years, healthcare workers have been on the front lines of caring for members of our community sick with COVID and other conditions. They’ve worked long hours, taking away time from being with their family and loved ones. They’ve faced staffing shortages and COVID variants, all while continuing to provide medical care to other sick and injured patients in our community. They are exhausted and stressed. Please take a moment and show those who care for our community just how much they matter.