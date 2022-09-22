Anamosa
Tom Gruis with the East Central Iowa Council of Governments approached the Anamosa City Council at their latest meeting about the need to update their comprehensive plan.
The plan is a requirement for any cities, like Anamosa, which have a zoning committee. The last plan was done about two decades ago, and Gruis said they should really be updated more frequently than that.
“Even though we kind of bill them as 20-year visioning documents, we would actually recommend updating them like every 10 years because an awful lot can change in the community,” he said.
Getting public input will be a big part of the plan. The input would then be used as part of the data collected to develop short-term and long-term priorities.
The rough timeline laid out five phases. The first phase in January would kick off the study with organizational meetings to develop a public engagement plan and to create a website for the project.
Over the following three months, phase two would cover the information gathering process, which would include reviewing existing plans, reviewing census and other data, stakeholder interviews and a visioning workshop. That would include a community survey, data analysis and a town hall meeting.
During the next phase, slated for May and June, the focus will be on analysis and forming strategies by holding focus groups on specific areas.
Phase four is the longest phase, running July through October. This phase would see goals and priorities developed, as well as their implementation plan. During the process, a draft of the plan and a future land use map would be developed.
The plan is for it to be done by the end of 2023, with the final phase including review and approval by both planning and zoning and the city council.
The council approved the development of the plan by ECICOG at a cost of $25,000.
