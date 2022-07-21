Anamosa
The public hearing on the proposed comprehensive plan for land use in the county garnered significant discussion at the Planning and Zoning Board July 12.
Board member Jim McElheny put in a lot of research on what to do with the maps. There’s around 25,000 acres in the county around the three biggest cities zoned for residential. The current plan would see 5,000 of those acres returned to agricultural, or ag reversion.
“What we were really taking a deep dive into was what is the buildability and suitability for homes in that zoned area,” McElheny said when presenting to the supervisors in May.
There were 18 criteria they looked at, including length away from hard-surfaced roads, soil and topography, when trying to determine whether to rezone as agriculture.
“These limitations allow approximately 15,000 acres suitable for development. Within those 15,000 acres, there are about 5,000 active in productive agriculture, which we’re recommending be returned to agriculture,” McElheny said during his presentation at the planning and zoning hearing July 12.
McElheny said the plan was to serve as a guide not policy. The objectives of the plan included examining what changed over the past decade, the prioritization of agriculture uses, areas for possible development including in the smaller towns, and collaboration with stakeholders. In looking at the new census data, the county’s population largely held steady, and the current plan still allowed for a population growth of 10,000 while prioritizing agriculture.
“We need to focus on preserving current active agricultural land. So, locating new developments close to existing urban developments,” he said.
Stakeholders in Anamosa pushed back on the need for agricultural reversion.
New superintendent of Anamosa schools Darren Hanna said he felt the plan was sending the wrong message by limiting where cities could see their growth by containing it to the west and south side of town and taking land contiguous to Highway 151 and Highway 64 out.
“What I’m seeing here is a constriction…that sends a message we’re not looking for growth,” Hanna said. “My district survives on enrollment, and with an aging population who do not have kids in school, I’m going to have to continually bring in families who do have kids in school.”
One area of ag reversion, to the northeast of the city where the new interchange was going in, got particular scrutiny as it put future possible developments back into agricultural zoning from residential. Anamosa mayor Rod Smith said he felt that area was going to “blow up with residential housing” in the coming years.
“We are finally looking at getting this area developed,” Matt McQuillen said.
McQuillen further questioned why a portion along Highway 64 marked for mix use was also brought into question as that would require lift stations to hook up sanitary sewer services.
Multiple members of the public asked why the plan called for residential areas to be reverted to agriculture when they were being utilized as agriculture as currently zoned.
“If it’s currently being ag crop ground, why mess with it?” Smith said.
Similar ag reversion areas were planned for surrounding Monticello and the county’s portion south of Cascade. Supervisor Ned Rohwedder, in attendance at the meeting, said he was not in favor of the ag reversion plan.
Changes in the other towns, Martelle, Morley, Olin, Wyoming, Oxford Junction, Onslow and Scotch Grove, saw little change as they’re surrounded either by floodplain or active agriculture.
After public comments ended, the members of the planning and zoning board land use administrator Michele Lubben and Rohwedder thanked the public for their input on the proposal.
Comments on the plan can still be accepted through July 22.