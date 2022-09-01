Anamosa
As part of an ongoing series of departmental updates during meetings of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, conservation director Brad Mormann discussed projects the department has been working on.
Mormann said the department continues to see record interest in usage of the parks and area trails.
Before Mormann spoke, Jessica Gorman was on the agenda to speak with the supervisors about the possibility of utilizing funds to make upgrades to the campgrounds in Central Park after a recent experience there.
“It’s hard for us to camp out there, and so many people that we talk to don’t go there because they can’t get in there because of the site sizes,” Gorman said, noting they weren’t built for the modern-day vehicle and camper sizes.
In addition, the 25 sites with water and electricity Gorman felt limited the revenue the county could get by not having adequate space, which forces people to find accommodation elsewhere. She argued that an expansion of camp sites would have a good return on investment with people spending money locally.
Other projects the department is working on currently include planting acres of trees by Eby’s Mill, which required the fixing of the road leading up to it and to combat an invasive grass species, improving the Pictured Rock area and supervising work on the Wapsi Trail project.
When asked about an overall “master plan” for the department, Mormann said they’ve been focused on current projects, and things like campground expansion would cost “millions” that grants wouldn’t be able to entirely cover. However, if they were to get an influx of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, Mormann said they’d need to know soon so the money could be spent in time.
In other business, the supervisors approved a sharing agreement to allow the county to apply for a regional bridge grant with other local municipalities as part of the Bridge Investment Program to help cover the costs of the Landis Road project.
