Anamosa
The Anamosa City Council voted to approve a consultant for the search of the new city administrator/clerk.
Elizabeth Hansen, with Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC,who was not able to be in attendance at the previous meeting, did give a brief presentation and take questions from the council before they moved to accept her as the person to lead the search. Hansen has done 10 searches in the last year and felt her connections with administrators across the state.
Hansen was approved unanimously.
Earlier the meeting, the council did not approve Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt as the interim city administrator/clerk ahead of outgoing city administrator/clerk Beth Brincks’ last day April 8. Council member Brooke Gombert said he felt the item needed to be discussed in a closed session.
“I just think the process is not the correct way,” Gombert said.
Council member Jeff Stout said he would have liked to have seen it advertised, while fellow council member Rich Crump said the process was the same as it had been in the past when internal candidates were selected for interim positions. Brincks said the interim move was just an appointment, not a hiring.
“I think that any gap we have in leadership is going to impact is going to impact the fire station, the police station, all of the projects we have under way,” council member Kay Smith said. “If we spend two weeks advertising, another two weeks getting applicants, we’re a month down the road. What happens…to all the projects we have going?”
The vote to approve the move failed with a split vote, with Teresa Tuetken, Gombert and Stout voting against. Alan Zumbach, Crump and Smith voting for it.
Both Brent Hinson from Hinson Consulting, and Hansen, via the chat, suggested the hiring of an interim administrator while the search was ongoing. The council members discussed having a special meeting with a closed session during which action could possibly be taken on the interim candidate.
Despite not moving on Hoyt’s appointment, the council members did approve Sgt. Nick Brokaw as the police department’s lieutenant on an interim basis, until the new administrator is found. Hoyt said the item was on the agenda specifically to address Hoyt taking on the dual role as interim city administrator.
“The intent was clear,” Hoyt said. “The idea behind this was the increased work load that would come about with this position change.”
The role of lieutenant has not been filled for a number of years, but Hoyt said he left the position in the structure because it was “important at a future date.”
The vote passed 4-2, with Stout and Gombert dissenting.