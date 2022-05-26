May 23, the Anamosa City Council approved the contract for work on the Old Dubuque Road extension and roundabout.
On April 19, two bids were received for the project, with Boomerang Corporation coming in slightly below the engineer’s estimate of $2.359 million. They were officially awarded the contract with a bid of $2,157,477.67. The approval followed the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Transportation to give them the bid.
The first phase of the project includes the construction of the roundabout and connections between Old Dubuque Road and Parham Drive. Embankment work will be done in preparation for the next phase of the project, which calls for the construction of the bridge and walking trail over Highway 151 connecting 130th Street to the roundabout. Phase three would include the construction of trails along the extension of a west spur in the roundabout. In addition to the work required for the paving, each phase includes the necessary water and wastewater infrastructure and engineering costs.
The initial phase of the project has a late start date of June 13 and contain 120 working days.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …