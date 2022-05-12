Following a brief public hearing, the Anamosa City Council voted to approve a contractor for improvement of the Booth Street water and storm water systems.
All told, the project entails replacing approximately 1,800 feet of 6-inch water main, water service line replacement and approximately 1,400 feet of 15-inch and 18-inch storm sewer installation including new intakes and manholes and needed accessories.
The bid process was a competitive one, with all four complete bids coming within $170,000 of each other. The low bid came in from Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete at a total estimated cost of $1,012,788.75. The bid came in 3% under the projected cost from the engineers.
The company is the same one contracted to do the sidewalk project at Sycamore Street. When asked whether the company could handle both projects, Andrew Marsh of HR Green stated that the company was large enough where that wouldn’t be a problem and even speculated that the fact they were already in town working on another project allowed them to keep there costs a little lower. He expected there was probably some crossover between the two crews.
The work is set to be done between Main Street and First Street. Marsh admitted there would be some disruptions to businesses and residences, but that they had worked with city staff in the design phase of the project to “maintain access for businesses and home owners affected along that stretch of street” during the project.
“It is going to be an inconvenience and it will a disruption, but we’ll do our best to minimize it,” Marsh said.
Marsh said the project can start as soon as HR Green get the insurance information and contract back from Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete. He expected work would begin in the next month or so.